Traci Lynn Jorgensen Moyot, age 51 of Livermore, left us on Nov. 23, 2021. Traci grew up in Pleasanton, summered at Wente Boy Scout Camp in Willits, and lived with her husband Dave in Livermore.
Traci leaves behind her mother and father, Bill and Pat Jorgensen, two older brothers Pete and Eric Jorgensen, and sister-in-law Nicole Jorgenson, and her husband David Moyot and stepson Wesley Moyot, and son-in-law Albert Cubillos. Nieces and nephew, and in-laws a plenty.
Traci’s surrogate parents Elaine Robinson, predeceased Ranger Al Robinson and the family dog Shadow.
Traci loved things mystical and spiritual, photography, horses, dogs, dragons, especially Mooses! Wente Boy Scout Camp, and Ranger Al and his wife Elaine.
Most of all, Traci loved her husband, Dave.
Traci and Dave's marriage was a magical rabbit pulled out of life's hat. Out of routine of ordinary life, the extraordinary happened. Traci and Dave had no idea their paths would cross with the help of a subtle whiff of perfume that evening when they were learning to line dance. Or that they would go through all the thrills and fretting's of the initial stages of romance, to discover the love of substance and depth that has lasted 22 years.
Traci has touched so many people's lives with her kindness and selflessness. She will be missed ever-so greatly. Traci has given me a great fulfilled life. We were one of the fortunate ones that have deep lasting love that never wavered.
Traci and I Support the Open-Heart Kitchen organization. They help feed the less fortunate people in the Tri-Valley area. Flowers are nice, but they don’t live long, Traci would rather you help the Open-Heart Organization with a donation in her name.
Donate to Open Heart Kitchen; www.openheartkitchen.org/donate.
A celebration of life for Traci will be held in the neighborhood she lived and loved on March 19, 2022 at 5 p.m., 5062 Pisces Ave., Livermore, CA, 94551. Please RSVP by March 19, 2022. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Moyot family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.