Travis Kelly, 42, of Coulterville, California, died of complications from diabetes on June 23, 2021. Born in Manteca, he went to schools in Modesto and Pleasanton, and graduated from Foothill High.
Travis worked for the cities of Pleasanton and Tracy. He enjoyed his family, friends, trucks and Pismo. Travis leaves behind his mother, Marilyn Kelly; father, Martin Kelly; and brother, Jordan Kelly. He was a nephew to Sandra Carmichael, Leon Casparian and Lonna Suico and a cousin to many, especially close to Ashley and Brian, Keith and Priscilla and Missy and Shannon. He was uncle to Kayden. Travis is preceded in death by his auntie Ronda and his grandparents.
Burial is in Coulterville. A celebration of life will be at his mom's, in Don Pedro on Nov. 7, 2021. He is truly missed.