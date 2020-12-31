Tressie was born in Nemo, Missouri.
The family moved to Morgan Hill when Tressie and her two older sisters were young to farm. The family then settled in Brentwood to farm and ranch.
Tressie graduated from Liberty High School in 1937. She then continued her education at San Jose State University, graduating in 1941 with a degree in homemaking. Tressie was hired as a home economics teacher at Livermore High School in July of 1941. She taught at LHS until her retirement in 1977.
Tressie married Elbert A. Kirkman Jr. in 1944, and they were married for 55 years. They both loved to travel and went on many trips together. They toured South America, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Greek Isles and the Mediterranean Sea. They visited all parts of Europe, including Russia, Scandinavia, France, Spain and Italy. They made many longtime friends traveling to China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.
Tressie was active in many organizations. She was a past president and member since 1947 in the PEO Sisterhood. She was the founding [resident of the Del Valle Home Economics Association and a past president of the Mulberry Chapter at the Children’s Hospital Oakland. She was also very involved at her church, serving as a deacon and had recently been on two pastor-nominating committees. Tressie was also a home economics judge at many county fairs, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Stanislaus.
Tressie is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Iva Ricards; her husband, Elbert A. Kirkman Jr.; sisters, Twila Winger and Jessie Puccetti; and granddaughter, Lindsay Kirkman. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Kirkman; granddaughter, Keely Kirkman; great-granddaughter, Kinsey Kirkman-Brim; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St., Livermore, California, 94550. A memorial service will be held at a later time when it is safe to gather in person again.