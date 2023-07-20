A beloved member of the East Bay Area’s vibrant music scene was lost when Troy Froeschner died of cancer on June 28. Troy was a favored photographer, videographer, and “Keeper of Memories” of the regional music scene. A local club general manager remembered him as “a huge part of our venue” and an “icon in the music industry for all of his commitment and dedicated hard work that he put in along with countless hours and never asking for one dime for any of his photographs or [videos] over the years.”
Troy’s friends describe him as “a kind soul,” “a beautiful blessing,” “courageous, insightful and at times, surprisingly profound,” and” a prince of a human being” who “affected those in his circle with warmth and compassion.” One long-time friend and musician recently commented that Troy’s “importance to the local music scene simply cannot be overstated. We all owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid.” Another local musician expressed that Troy “found his sweet spot and it was us in our music community. He found a way to connect us together with his weekly updates and his posting of photo band performances. He’s a one-man band, a one-man Facebook, wrapped up in a camera and a lopsided smile.”
He was born at Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore, California and attended Rincon Elementary, Junction Avenue, Livermore High and was certified in electronics, welding, and computer repair at Chabot College-Valley Campus.
His technical brilliance shone through in all eras of his too short life. With his younger brother Andy, he created, possibly, the very first example of what has now become known as a “Mountain Bike.” The bike was created out of necessity on Crane Ridge from an assemblage of other bike parts, such as small Schwinn frames, stronger tires, wheels re-spoked with heavier wire, redrilled hubs with disc and drum brakes from three-wheeled golf carts, sprockets ground down to accept the thinner chains of five-speed Shimano Derailleurs, and so on.
Troy loved internal combustion engines and as a very young kid used a hammer to beat apart a single cylinder engine to see how it worked. This curiosity later developed into a thorough understanding of such things, the rebuilding and “souping up” of our Volkswagen bus in preparation for a trip back east, rebuilding it on a picnic bench in Reno and again on the way back home at a motel at Ozona, Texas. In the 80’s, Troy and his brother formed a freelance company “Froeschner Auto-Werke,” specializing in custom rebuilds of Volkswagen Beetles and fixing and maintaining many other vehicles for family and friends.
In his teens, Troy was exposed to live music on an improvised stage “somewhere in the middle of nowhere,” his name for the family home, organized by local musicians. Later, Troy worked lights, special effects, stage-crewed and served as band technician for many local acts such as Marble, Scarlet Sun and The US band when they appeared with big name acts like Motley Crue, Black Oak Arkansas, The Joe Perry Project and Journey at venues including Kezar stadium, The Stone and The Old Waldorf in San Francisco, The Keystone in Berkeley and for Zen Vendetta when they opened for Yesterday and Today at The Catalyst in Monterey. Additionally, Troy's exceptional technical skills often ‘saved the day' as he diagnosed and repaired band equipment problems on-site at the shows whenever needed.
Troy worked for decades on a variety of home repairs with multiple contractors, homeowners, and investors in many areas of California, Oregon, and Washington and was accomplished in many trades.
On Crane Ridge southeast of Livermore, where he lived, Troy designed, engineered, and built a reinforced concrete laboratory research space for the family company and rebuilt the existing older structures, all the while maintaining it as a pristine early California example of what the wilderness was like before Europeans came here.
His early career involved electronics and opto-electronics, working initially as a technician and eventually rising to Production Management Supervisor at QTA in Dublin, California.
As Lead Technician, Production Manager, and Assistant Technical Director for his parent’s family business, Troy participated in the design and fabrication of state-of-the-art opto-electronics instrumentation and devices used in advanced research facilities around the globe. He advised as an unofficial mentor to the first Tri-Valley robotics team that competed in the FIRST Robotics Competition and earned “Rookie Team of the Year'' in the team’s inaugural year.
His sister Adrian has cherished memories of attending many local gigs with him and sharing their passion for music and supporting local bands. Along with photography, Troy often participated in voice, tambourine, and whatever else might come to hand, even learning to dance with treasured friends. Later in life, Troy came to have a passion for cooking and sharing photos of his creations.
As he grew into manhood and his many talents and strengths of character became prominent, his father came to think of him “as more of a dear friend, brother and colleague … more than simply as a son.”
Troy was the embodiment of loyalty, “golden innocence,” and honesty. He loved his family and his friends in such a wholly heartfelt and selfless way that it might just give us some hope for the future of humanity.
A “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World!” celebration of Troy’s Life, open to everyone, is planned for Sunday, July 30 from 3p.m. until 1a.m. at R Place Music Club, 2562 Old First Street, Livermore, California. Musicians may contact JD at 925-206-7054 to be a part of this special event. Anyone may sign up for the potluck by contacting Lynn at 925-989-0518. Tax-deductible donations to the Tri Valley Haven - Food Bank at 150 N. L Street, Livermore, California are encouraged instead of flowers.