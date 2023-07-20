OBIT - Troy Alan Froeschner.jpg

A beloved member of the East Bay Area’s vibrant music scene was lost when Troy Froeschner died of cancer on June 28. Troy was a favored photographer, videographer, and “Keeper of Memories” of the regional music scene. A local club general manager remembered him as “a huge part of our venue” and an “icon in the music industry for all of his commitment and dedicated hard work that he put in along with countless hours and never asking for one dime for any of his photographs or [videos] over the years.”

Troy’s friends describe him as “a kind soul,” “a beautiful blessing,” “courageous, insightful and at times, surprisingly profound,” and” a prince of a human being” who “affected those in his circle with warmth and compassion.” One long-time friend and musician recently commented that Troy’s “importance to the local music scene simply cannot be overstated. We all owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid.” Another local musician expressed that Troy “found his sweet spot and it was us in our music community. He found a way to connect us together with his weekly updates and his posting of photo band performances. He’s a one-man band, a one-man Facebook, wrapped up in a camera and a lopsided smile.”