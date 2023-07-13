Ty Ross Graham Sr. resident of Livermore passed away June 10, 2023.
He was born in Pasadena California on May 11, 1943, to Joanne and Francis Graham. Ty was one of five siblings; one older brother and 3 younger sisters. Ty is preceded in death by both parents and his older brother Billy.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Nancy Graham of Livermore, son Ty Graham Jr. of Livermore, five stepchildren, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Ty was a great family man. He loved to work and enjoyed working. In Southern Cal, he owned his own equipment rental business, before moving up to the Bay Area in 1983. He started working right away for Claridge Equipment in San Leandro and ended up retiring after 30 years in 2014.
After retirement, you could find Ty doing one of two things. Sitting in his garage enjoying life and drinking a beer... He always had a smile on his face, telling jokes, and getting in some good laughs. Ty was loved by all, and he will be missed deeply. We love you.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at the Elks Lodge on Larkspur Drive in Livermore from noon to 4 p.m., on Aug. 12, 2023.
