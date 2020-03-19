Tyrone Jan Sojka

Tyrone Sojka passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Grand Junction, Colorado, on March 14, 2020, the morning after his 76th birthday. He grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico, before moving to Livermore, California, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Ellen, who became his wife of more than 55 years. Their love was the family’s foundation.
Tyrone worked for the Hexcel Corp. for 35 years, rising to vice president of international sales and marketing. He later worked at Cultured Marble Products in San Leandro, California, for five years before retiring in 2004 to Grand Junction, where he loved the scenery and continued his passion for camping and fly fishing.
An avid outdoorsman, musician, and cook, Tyrone was always the life of the party. He loved to entertain family and friends by singing, playing guitar, throwing homemade pizza dough in the air, and making people laugh. He always looked forward to playing pinochle with his close friends. He had a deep love for the Lord and attended Monument Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen; his children, Curtis (Allison) Sojka, Jeffrey (Kate) Sojka, Rhiannon (Conor) Keaough, and Linamarie Sojka; seven grandchildren; and his cousins, Don and Pat Stikkers. Out of concern for the health of our community, there will be no services.