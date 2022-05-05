Vada Ulrech

Vada grew up in various towns throughout the Midwest; however, her best memories were of her time in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. After graduating high school, she attended Purdue University and joined the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She married another Purdue graduate and had a son before moving to California, where they purchased land in Sunol, built a home and had a daughter.
Vada stayed home and raised the kids while they were in grade school but went back to community college to learn about computers when they were becoming necessary for the workplace. While working, she was drawn to jobs that involved teaching others. Her most treasured position was as an instructional assistant in the computer lab at Joe Mitchell School.
Vada had many interests, including her kid's activities; some of her interests she picked up from her mother, such as: music and the piano, sewing and knitting, and golf. She was also involved in many community groups: Del Valle Home Economists, 4H, SITE, League of Women Voters, Tri-valley Republican Women, and a handful of women’s golf leagues.
Vada is survived by husband, Richard “Dick,” children, Jon (Michele) and Heidi (Mike). No services will be held.