This month, Livermore lost an adventurer and activist. She worked to celebrate cultural and racial diversity in Livermore and fought LGBT discrimination. She marched in “Black Lives Matter” and, while quick to smile, spoke passionately about religion and politics.

Val and her twin sister Valdonna were the youngest of seven children born to Eva and Andrew Andersen, a family with strong Danish heritage, in Tyler, Minnesota. Val’s ashes will be buried beside Valdonna, who lived only 10 months.