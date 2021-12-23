Vera Emma Jensen Reinstein passed away at home in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the age of 101 years and nine months. Although Vera was born at Providence Hospital in Oakland, California on March 2, 1920, she lived her entire life in a 6-mile area in the Livermore Valley. She grew up on the Jensen Ranch on Beck Road—now North Livermore Avenue. She spent the rest of her years at her ranch in the Highland area in Contra Costa County.
Vera graduated from Livermore High School in 1937. After graduation, she worked for a few years for KD Chevrolet in Livermore. From there, she went to work for American Trust Company (now Wells Fargo Bank), which was located near the flag pole on Main Street and Livermore Avenue. She worked for Wells Fargo Bank at Second and K Streets in Livermore for 35 years as a real estate loan officer and customer service representative until she finally retired at the age of 70 in 1990.
She married Warren Reinstein on April 2, 1944. They had four children: Judy, Marsha, Butch (Lloyd) and Janice that were all raised on the family ranch north of Livermore amongst a large family of grandparents, great-grandparents, great-aunts and great-uncles, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She and Warren loved to dance and could be found on most Saturday nights dancing at Dania Hall, the Veteran’s Hall in Livermore, and in Knightsen, Oakland and Santa Cruz. She also loved spending time at the family cabin in Santa Cruz with her kids, their friends and grandchildren. She loved hosting family/friend and holiday dinners.
Vera was a 75+ year member of the Semper Fidelis Chapter, Order of Eastern Star in Livermore; the Danish Lodge; Soroptimist International; and the Farm Bureau. She was also a volunteer fire fighter with the Tassajara Fire Department; a fire commissioner with the San Ramon Fire Department; on the board of directors with Paradise Park Masonic Club in Santa Cruz; a board member for many years with the Weisner Fund; the Widow’s Club; and the Red Hat Society. She was also active in the restoration of the old Tassajara School. She loved taking courses at Las Positas College, buying and reading books on history, politics, religion, aging, senior health and was very ‘nutrition’ conscious. She loved playing pinochle and was a prolific letter writer. She was also active in Jobs Daughters and DeMolay when her children were growing up.
She traveled a great deal after retirement including the United States, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, the Panama Canal and to her father’s birthplace in Denmark.
Vera was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Warren, in 1979; her parents Julius & Mary Jensen; her siblings Albin Jensen, Amy Orloff and Elsa Hansen. She is survived by her children, Judy (Gary) Davis of Sun City, Arizona; Marsha Cole of San Leandro; Butch (Lloyd) (Karen) Reinstein of Cumming, Georgia; and Janice (Ed) Bradley of Sun City, Arizona. She had 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and another great-grandson on the way in 2022. he is also survived by her sister-in-law, Viola Jensen of Livermore, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A 100th birthday celebration was held in her honor on March 1, 2020 just a few days ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown. It was attended by 75 friends, neighbors and relatives who helped her celebrate her milestone birthday.
No services will be held.
If you wish, donations can be made in her memory to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2426 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, California, 95817; to Vitas Healthcare Hospice, 670 North McCarthy Blvd. Milpitas, California, 95035, or to a charity of your choice.
