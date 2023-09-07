Vicky Ann Murray (Julson) passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a long and dignified fight with cancer. A loving and dedicated mother to her four children: Danielle Smiley, Leah Barlow, Nicole Julson, Danny Julson, and dog Boots. Vicky was also a loving grandmother to eight and great- grandmother to three.
Daughter of Frank and Irene Dingman, with one sister, Francis Amantea. Vicky was a 50-year resident of Livermore and former resident of Oakland, where she was born and raised. She was a loyal Golden State Warriors fan, and never missed a game. As a former resident of Oakland, her love and memories were deeply rooted in the Northern Italian community, including the Colombo Club, as her grandfather was a founding member.