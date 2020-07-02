It is with great sadness that the family of Vincent Frankie Bartoni announces that he passed away on May 17, 2020, just short of his 50th birthday.
He was born at Samuel Merritt Hospital, in Oakland, California, to Vincent and Diane Bartoni. By the time he started kindergarten, the family had moved to Dublin, California. Throughout his school years he enjoyed playing sports and being coached by his father. He was a team player and got recruited to elite travel teams. Strict discipline was learned from sports. His first job was delivering newspapers on his bicycle. He had a drive for excellence, customer service, and safety. He graduated from Foothill High School in Pleasanton in 1989.
In 1991 he started his career as an apprentice with Can-Am Plumbing in Pleasanton, and attended the Construction Craft Trade School in Hayward, California, from 1993-1995. He loved the family atmosphere at Can-Am, staying with the company for 14 years while working his way up to foreman. He then moved to BMD Plumbing in Livermore as a superintendent. His professional goal was to be a commercial craftsman plumber and proud member of UA Local 38 Plumber & Pipefitters Union.
He married his wife and best friend, Cathy, on July 15, 1995, and they lived in Livermore for 21 years.
They had three sons – Vincent Jr., Dominic, and Joe – and he loved spending time with them. He volunteered and coached them in sports. He loved being a dad, family focused, and a man of faith. He was proud of each of them. In his free time, Vincent enjoyed being with family and friends, going to car
And hot rod shows, good food, traveling, sports, and TV shows about history. He was a die-hard Oakland Raiders fan.
He is survived by his grandmother Jennie; his parents, Vincent and Diane; his wife, Cathy; his three sons; two younger sisters, Angela and Tina; brother-in-law, Steve Sanders, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and co-workers. He will be remembered for his loving heart; his caring, warm, charismatic passion for life; his bright smile and making everyone laugh.
God called his soul home for a future of eternal life with the joys of happiness, love and peace. He was laid to rest on May 27, in loving memory, surrounded by the morning star and peaceful doves, at Oakmont Memorial Park Garden of Meditation in Lafayette, California.