Vincent William “Bill” Masson III’s story begins Oct. 10, 1953 when he was born at Fort Ord in Monterey, California to Betty Joan Masson and Vincent William Masson Jr.
Bill was an adventurous kid who never steered clear of possibilities, the wonders of life and a little mischief. Bill spent his younger years in Livermore, California, where he and his lifelong friends spent their days rising early and returning home late; playing baseball, riding dirt bikes and trying to stay out of trouble.
While attending Livermore High he charmed his way into the heart of his lifelong love Rhonda Lee Barr. A date at Wienerschnitzel sealed the deal on May 5, 1969, and Bill and Rhonda have been together ever since. Always having a passion for hard work, Bill began his working career at the original Livermore Texaco Station where he pumped gas when it was $0.34 a gallon and worked on bicycles and cars. Bill opened Masson Transportation in 1973 and then married Rhonda in 1975. They began their wedded journey in Livermore where they had their first born, Crystal Lee Masson in 1982. Shortly after she was born, they moved to their dream house in Tracy, California. In 1984, they welcomed Justin William Masson.
Throughout the years in Tracy, Bill continued to work countless hours driving his beloved truck “Maxine,” driving over two million miles in his career. When Bill wasn’t driving, he LOVED spending time with his family. Bill’s adventurous spirit was never lost throughout his life, always being the first one to entertain crazy ideas. Bill enjoyed making yearly trips to Oregon, where he and the family spent time at the cabin he helped build with his grandfather and dad. A trip over to Cultus Lake to ski and camp was a must during that time. Bill loved to golf, fish (not eat it, just catch it), and really do ANYTHING outdoors. As the adventures of Bill Masson continued, he welcomed a daughter-in-law, Shelby Lawson Masson and a son-in-law, Phil Jones. Both Shelby and Justin and Crystal and Phil, blessed Bill and Rhonda with grandkids, whom Bill LOVED dearly. There was not a day that went by that he didn’t ask about all of them. The legacy of Bill Masson will live in each of his kids and eight grandchildren; Carter Kailey, Madalynn, Zachary Jones and Hayden, Zoey, Skyler and Hudson Masson. Papa Bob, as he was known by his grandkids, enjoyed sharing packets of bubble gum, sunflower seeds, sweets, lotto tickets and large bowls of buttered popcorn with them. In addition, the memories that Papa Bob had with his grandkids are countless. He was a man who enjoyed doing everything with them, even on his hardest days. Bill had a heart of gold, providing his family a solid foundation of love and support for generations to come.
Bill passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by all of his immediate family, on August 26, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; sister, Laurie Muller; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Phil Jones; his son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Shelby Masson; his grandkids; Carter, Kailey, Madalynn, Zachary, Zoey, Skyler and Hudson. Bill made his journey with his grandson, Hayden Masson, to heaven.
Bill will be deeply missed by so many but never forgotten. He was an amazing husband, dad, papa, brother, son, friend, uncle, cousin and confidant to all. Bill, rest in peace. We love you. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Masson family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.