Violet Stratman

Violet was born in Freeman, SD, September 15, 1928. She was the youngest of five children, three girls and two boys. Her mother died when Violet was only five years old and she went to live with her grandparents on a farm near Huron, SD, where she had her own pony to herd the cattle and sheep. She graduated from Huron High School and became a country school teacher for one year.
Violet married Gerald Stratman in June 1948. They relocated to California in 1953 and raised two sons, Martin who lives in Livermore and Michael who lives near Grass Valley. Violet worked as an income tax inspector for an accountant in Alameda, and later owned her own tax business in Livermore until 1988. Violet also worked at St. Michael church for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Violet passed on Friday, December 13th. She is survived by her husband of over 71 beautiful years, Gerry, her sons Martin and Michael, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, December 30 at St. Michael Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. For additional information, please call St. Michael Cemetery and Funeral Services at (925) 455-9696.