Virgil Hartz was born in Flint, Michigan, to Wilbur and Iva Hartz.
As a child, he went to a camp where he learned some songs that have now been passed down the generations. He attend-ed a horticulture school to learn how to farm, but he was unable to pursue this due to his asthma.
As a young man, because of his health, he moved to California. He met and then married Helen Westerman, the love of his life, on Oct. 29, 1948. Together, they created a loving home, raising four children. After several jobs, he became a presser at a dry cleaner in Castro Valley, where they lived for a while. Eventually he became the owner of Quality Cleaners in Livermore, California. He retired in 1986, selling the business to one of his sons.
Virgil was a hard worker and always loved and provided for his family. They bought a home in Livermore in 1954 and lived there till their passing.
In his younger years, he played the saxophone. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, bingo, golf, bowling, bocce ball, horse-shoes, playing cards and being outdoors. He loved animals, especially dogs.
His favorite thing was to spend time with family and friends. On Memorial weekend almost every year, a camping trip of men and their sons would go to Bucks Lake, where he was given the title of "Wagon Master." Virgil always looked forward to those weekends. He loved Bucks Lake and would take his family there for two weeks almost every year to camp and fish.
Virgil was preceded in death by his wife of more than 71 years, Helen Hartz; daughter, Karen Kangas; brother and his wife, Ralph and Rose Hartz; and parents, Wilber and Iva Hartz. Virgil is survived by his sons, Robert Hartz (Margaret) and Charles Hartz (Lee); daughter, Deborah Olsen (Richard); and 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
He will be cremated and placed at Chapel of Chimes in Hayward, California, next to his loving wife. There is no service planned at this time.