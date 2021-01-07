Virginia A. Advincula, former resident of Livermore, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, in Corona, California. She was 84 years old.
Born in Moncada, Tarlac, Philippines, on May 17, 1936, she was one of 12 children. She married her husband, Dr. Ricardo Advincula, in 1955 and had five children. They moved to the U.S. in 1985.
Ricardo preceded her in death on July 13, 2013. Virginia loved her Lord and her conversations professed that love and witness. She enjoyed spending time with family, reminiscing about growing up in the Philippines, and reading her Bible.
Virginia spent the last few years traveling between the homes of her children. Wherever she was visiting, it was a great treat to enjoy authentic Filipino food! Many stories and laughs were exchanged over adobo, pancit, lumpia and bibinka.
She is survived by her five children, Richard (Emerlita) Advincula, Tom Joshua (Ruth) Advincula, Joel (Jennifer) Advincula, Nettie-Ann (Arthur) Lee and Joseph Advincula. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Daniel, Noah, Evangelynne, Natalie, Gabriel and Christopher.
Services were held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home in Avondale, Arizona, on Sept. 19, 2020. Burial followed at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (Avondale) where she was laid beside her husband.