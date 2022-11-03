OBIT - Virginia B. Aranda.jpg

Virginia B. Aranda (Yepez), 80, of Sunol, California was a beloved wife, mother and great-grandmother. She passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, October 6, 2022, in Livermore, California.

Born on March 31, 1942, in Niles, California, Virginia was raised by her doting grandparents Julia and Ignacio Castellanos in Sunol. She attended Sunol Glen School, Niles School and Washington High School.