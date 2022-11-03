Virginia B. Aranda (Yepez), 80, of Sunol, California was a beloved wife, mother and great-grandmother. She passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, October 6, 2022, in Livermore, California.
Born on March 31, 1942, in Niles, California, Virginia was raised by her doting grandparents Julia and Ignacio Castellanos in Sunol. She attended Sunol Glen School, Niles School and Washington High School.
Virginia met her husband, Anthony Aranda of Alvarado, California in 1957. In their 63 years together, they raised their four children and had seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
They opened Aranda Nursery in Hayward that operated for 15 years, instilling a love of beautiful landscapes and gardening in her children and grandchildren. She also worked at the schools attended by her children in Union City. After several years working at Fairchild in Palo Alto, she held various retail positions before retiring in Vallejo and finally calling Livermore home.
Family was of great importance to Virginia, and she loved visiting with her family and playing cards. She loved her Mexican music, dancing, cooking and Warriors’ basketball games.
She is preceded in death by her three sons Gordon, Phillip and Daniel Aranda. She is survived by her husband Tony; their daughter and son-in-law Denise and Dan Norwood; and her sister Gloria. She is survived by her grandchildren Angela, Nacho, Toni, Gordon, Crystal, Nick and Dani. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Jayla, AJ, Jaselle, Carlo and Jalen. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; cousins; aunts, uncles and friends. Virginia will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and Grace Home Care for their compassionate care during her short stay.
Services are being arranged and will be announced at a later date.
