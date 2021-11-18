Longtime Livermore resident Virginia Boling passed away on Nov. 3, 2021. She was born in Vernonia, Oregon in 1938 and spent her childhood and young adulthood there. She moved to Livermore in her early twenties.
Virginia led a long and active life in the Livermore community, volunteering in her children's schools and for their sports teams. She also taught swimming lessons to neighborhood children in her backyard pool. When her children were a little older, she began working as a school bus driver for the Livermore Unified School District. She was a driver there for ten years, before going back to college to earn her AA degree in mechanical drafting from Chabot College. That began a new chapter in Virginia's life as she began working at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a drafter, later becoming a design drafter. She worked there for ten years before retiring.
In retirement, Virginia was active with her husband, Ralph, in the Acorn A's, a club devoted to Model A Fords. Members restore, drive and take tours with vintage Model A cars. One memorable trip involved driving a restored Model A to New Orleans, Louisiana and another to Canada, as well as many local trips to Bay Area locations. Virginia served as president of the Acorn A's, and was a member of another chapter, Henry's A's.
Virginia will be remembered as a loving wife to her husband, Ralph. They were married for 63 years. She is survived by her children Karen and Marvin and their spouses, Tim and Donna, as well as her sister, Carol Ray and many nieces and nephews.