Virginia was born on Sept. 29, 1921 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gunilla and Earl Letellier, and died 100 years later on Oct. 1, 2021 in Pleasanton, California.
Virginia moved to California with her parents and six brothers and sisters when she was five, and spent her formative years in the Echo Park area of Southern California. After high school, Virginia worked at Lockheed in Burbank and during WWII she procured parts and helped to assemble the B17 bombers. After the war, Virginia worked at a glass works company in Los Angeles as a bookkeeper. While there, she met her future husband, George Bush. George and Virginia were married in 1947 and had two children, Kenneth in 1949 and Charlene in 1954. During their marriage, George worked as a civil engineer and Virginia was a homemaker.
Virginia and George enjoyed traveling in their motor home and made frequent trips to Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and the Southwest particularly enjoying Tucson and the cities of New Mexico. During her travels, Virginia particularly enjoyed antiquing and collecting perfume bottles. Upon George’s death in 2000, Virginia relocated to Livermore where she lived until her death. In her later years, Virginia enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, working puzzles and spending time with her family. She read all the Outlander novels and watched the entire TV series multiple times. She was known for her community service, volunteering at ValleyCare Hospital for over 15 years and the Tri-Valley Haven Thrift Store for over five years. In fact, she was still working at the Thrift Store one month before she passed away. Virginia is survived by her daughter, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. A celebration of her life is planned for Spring 2022.