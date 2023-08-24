OBIT - Virginia Lamb.jpg

Virginia Lamb passed away peacefully in Livermore on Aug. 14, 2023.  She was born April 4, 1931, to Rudolph and Mary Lamb in San Pedro, California, where they lived for a short while, along with her brother Arthur.  During this time, her father Captain Rudolph Lamb worked on a dredger, clearing the shipping channels in the San Pedro and Long Beach harbors.  Later they moved to the town of Colusa, where her mother’s family lived. Her father then captained the “Golden Gate” dredger and worked in the Bay Area and Delta regions.

Their next move was to Oakland, California where Virginia attended Saint Bernard’s grammar school and graduated from Saint Elizabeth High School. She was awarded a scholarship to Holy Names College for music, but changed paths and soon began her studies of becoming an elementary school teacher. To get her degree in elementary education, she took the “A” train across the Bay Bridge to the University of San Francisco and graduated in 1948.