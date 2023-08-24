Virginia Lamb passed away peacefully in Livermore on Aug. 14, 2023. She was born April 4, 1931, to Rudolph and Mary Lamb in San Pedro, California, where they lived for a short while, along with her brother Arthur. During this time, her father Captain Rudolph Lamb worked on a dredger, clearing the shipping channels in the San Pedro and Long Beach harbors. Later they moved to the town of Colusa, where her mother’s family lived. Her father then captained the “Golden Gate” dredger and worked in the Bay Area and Delta regions.
Their next move was to Oakland, California where Virginia attended Saint Bernard’s grammar school and graduated from Saint Elizabeth High School. She was awarded a scholarship to Holy Names College for music, but changed paths and soon began her studies of becoming an elementary school teacher. To get her degree in elementary education, she took the “A” train across the Bay Bridge to the University of San Francisco and graduated in 1948.
Virginia was a teacher with the San Leandro Unified School District for 42 years, teaching mostly third grade. Upon her retirement, she moved to the ranch in Livermore, with her nephew and his family to enjoy her dogs and horses. She enjoyed training her dogs, visiting many care homes with her registered therapy dog and riding her horse. She spent many weekends riding her horse in parades throughout California with the Rowell Ranch Rangers.
Virginia leaves behind her beloved dog, Ruby, her nieces and nephews Robert (Donna), Richard (Peggy), Steven (Jill), Barbara Croker, Mary Wilson (Ron), David (Liz) and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be greatly missed for her devotion to family and animals.
We would especially like to thank her in-home caregiver, Maria, Hope Hospice and the staff at Quail Garden for their compassion and excellent care they provided for her.
If you would like to make a donation in Virginia’s honor, please consider Valley Humane Society. Private services were held to celebrate her life and honor her legacy.
