Virginia (Dee) Williams passed away very peacefully on July 2 after a valiant, heroic and very long battle with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Dee touched many lives and always demonstrated love and affection to all she met. Caring for and teaching children were her passions and brought great joy to her during her life.

Dee was born and raised in Oakland, California. The daughter of Mercedes and James Isom, Dee was one of nine children. She moved, with her mother and two sisters, to Pleasant Hill, California in the late 60s. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School. Her first job out of high school was as an Executive Secretary for the Department of Agriculture in Berkeley, California. She held that job after she and her husband Nick were married in 1967. After college, for Nick they moved to Livermore, California in 1969 to be close to her husband’s job at the Lawrence Livermore Lab. To provide a second source of income, she ran her own day care center. She had this job for many years and once tallied up how many different kids she had in her charge, and the total was 87.