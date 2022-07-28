Virginia (Dee) Williams passed away very peacefully on July 2 after a valiant, heroic and very long battle with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Dee touched many lives and always demonstrated love and affection to all she met. Caring for and teaching children were her passions and brought great joy to her during her life.
Dee was born and raised in Oakland, California. The daughter of Mercedes and James Isom, Dee was one of nine children. She moved, with her mother and two sisters, to Pleasant Hill, California in the late 60s. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School. Her first job out of high school was as an Executive Secretary for the Department of Agriculture in Berkeley, California. She held that job after she and her husband Nick were married in 1967. After college, for Nick they moved to Livermore, California in 1969 to be close to her husband’s job at the Lawrence Livermore Lab. To provide a second source of income, she ran her own day care center. She had this job for many years and once tallied up how many different kids she had in her charge, and the total was 87.
When her health was in decline, she went to work at a local pediatrician’s office of Abbanat and Lee. Her MS slowly increased in severity, so she then took on a job at St. Michael’s School in Livermore as a first-grade teacher’s assistant. As you can tell, all of her jobs involved being around and supporting children. Her volunteer involvements included the head of the St. Michael’s Church Altar Society for many years and as a volunteer of for the American Cancer Society in the Livermore-Pleasanton area for the “Look Good, Feel Better” Program for women who have undergone breast cancer and chemotherapy. Dee was a breast cancer survivor, so her work with the American Cancer Society was very important to her.
One of Dee’s favorite activities after retirement was playing cards with her Bunco peeps: Eileen, Jan, Rita, Rosemarie, Diane and Loretta. Of course, money was always involved! Dee is survived by her husband of 54 years, Nicholas (Nick) Williams of Livermore; four children Christopher (Elizabeth) of Livermore, Nicole Williams of Santa Barbara, Paul (Megan) Williams of Truckee and Laurie (Brent) Gallant of Longmont, Colorado. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Lindsay, Ashley, Chloe, Madeline, Samantha, Teddy, Kai and Finn; and two great-grandchildren, Leland and Josie.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or St. Michael’s School, Livermore. Friends and Family are invited to the funeral service at the Graham-Hitch Funeral Home 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, California, 925-846-5624 on August 16, 2022, at 6 p.m. A reception will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Las Positas Golf Club, 915 Clubhouse Drive, Livermore. Dee has requested that you please wear happy clothes, like pastels with plenty of happy colors and be happy. She says that one day she will see you all again, and when you do, if heaven is like she thinks it is, she will be skinny again. One of the lines from one of the best songs ever written is the line, “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return.” That was Dee’s life.