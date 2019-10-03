Virginia Mae Freie, 83, of Livermore died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at New Haven Central Care Home in Livermore, from Alzheimer’s.
Virginia was born January 10, 1937, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Roehling) Pipho. She and her five sisters grew up on her family’s farm in rural northeast Iowa. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1955.
In 1963 she married John Freie and they settled in Livermore, Calif. Virginia initially worked in the Admitting Office of the newly-opened Valley Memorial Hospital. She then devoted her time to raising her two sons Lawrence and Thomas. After they were grown, she worked in several Tri-Valley retail positions. Later she joined her two sisters at the patent law firms of Irell & Manella in Menlo Park and Morrison & Foerster in Palo Alto, working in the records department, and retired in 2000.
During retirement she enjoyed doing various arts and crafts, making blankets for friends and for the Neonatal Unit of Stanford Children’s Hospital. She and John also enjoyed traveling the U.S., visiting all 50 states.
Virginia is survived by her husband; two sons Lawrence (Julie) Freie of Roseville, Calif., and Thomas (Julia) Freie of Phoenix, Ariz.; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister Elaine Knutson of New Hampton, Iowa; two brothers-in-law Gaylon Warner of Williston, Fla., and Mike Pruisner of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Lavonne, MaryAnn, BettyLou and Deborah.
On Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Michael Catholic Church, a Visitation and Rosary service will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. In leu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association or Hope Hospice of Dublin, Calif., in her memory.