Virginia E. McFann, wife and mother, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the age of 88 due to complications from a fall at home. Virginia was born on April 16, 1932, in Seattle, Washington to Otis and Elizabeth (McCuaig) Lassiter. As a family, they moved around and finally settled in Southern California. She graduated high school from Venice High in 1949, received an AA from Santa Monica College and a BA in history from UCLA. After receiving her BA, she returned to UCLA to earn a teaching credential. She taught for a few years in the Los Angeles school system before leaving to start a family.
A violinist, Virginia was a founding member of the Livermore-Amador Symphony. For 52 years, her passion for supporting music in the Livermore Valley was demonstrated through holding almost every leadership position within the Symphony Guild. After retiring from LVJUSD, she helped young musicians by volunteering with the Junction Avenue Middle School string program. She also played in the orchestra for hundreds of community theater productions and was proud of her part in helping students obtain scholarships to study music.
Virginia is survived by her four sons and their wives, Gregory (Josephine); Brian, Garret (Julie-Ann); Kent (April), and five grandchildren, Steven, Caitlin, Donovan, Aidan and Mark, and her long-time caregiver and friend Zakia Hazrati. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the chapel at the First Presbyterian of Livermore, 2020 5th Street, Livermore, California, at 2 p.m. A reception in the Fellowship Hall will follow. In Virginia's honor, donations may be made to the Livermore-Amador Symphony Association at livermoreamadorsymphony.org/donations.html.