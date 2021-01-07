Virginia E. McFann, wife and mother, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the age of 88, due to complications from a fall at home.
Virginia was born on April 16, 1932, in Seattle, Washington, to Otis and Elizabeth (McCuaig) Lassiter. She graduated high school from Venice High in 1949, received an AA from Santa Monica college and a BA in history from UCLA. After receiving her BA, she returned to UCLA to earn a teaching credential.
She taught for a few years in the Los Angeles School system before leaving to start a family. On June 26, 1955, Virginia married Charles B. McFann, Jr. They raised four sons, Gregory, Brian, Garret, and Kent. They settled in Livermore in 1962 and were active in the community.
After raising her sons, Virginia returned to education, becoming a special education paraprofessional for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, where she served for 20 years.
A violinist, Virginia was a founding member of the Livermore-Amador Symphony. For 52 years, her passion for supporting music in the Livermore Valley was demonstrated through holding almost every leadership position within the Symphony Guild. After retiring LVJUSD, she helped young musicians by volunteering with the Junction Avenue Middle School string program. She also played in the orchestra for hundreds of community theater productions and was proud of her part in helping students obtain scholarships to study music.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Charlesl her four sons and their wives, Gregory and Josephine, Brian, Garret and Julie-Ann, and Kent and April; as well as five grandchildren, Steven, Caitlin, Donovan, Aidan, and Mark; and her long-time caregiver and friend, Zakia Hazrati.
Due to concerns about Covid-19, the memorial service has been postponed until it is safe to gather again. A virtual service is pending. Donations may be made in Virginia’s honor to the Livermore-Amador Symphony Association at livermoreamadorsymphony.org/donations.html.