Long-time resident of Livermore and Pleasanton Vivian Nathanson passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, after a short illness. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Kathy Kauftheil, her sons William and Marc, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and one really old cat.
Vivian had many interests that kept her very active in the community. She loved to travel, play bingo and other games with her neighbors, and volunteer at the local senior center. Mom was 92 years old and lived a very full life. She was beloved by many people and will be missed greatly by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.