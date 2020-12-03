On October 30, 2020, the family of Vivian Schneider bid a final farewell as her ashes were spread at sea in Newport Beach, California, at the same coordinates as her beloved granddaughter Kacie, who passed in 2001.
Vivian was a cancer survivor for nine years, until it recurred in December 2019. Vivian shared her last goodbyes with loved ones and then went peacefully on July 10, 2020.
She led a full active life and enjoyed fishing, bowling, cooking, traveling, going to casinos with friends, craft fairs, Oakland A’s games, reading, visiting with family, friends, neighbors and so much more – it was hard to believe she was a woman in her 90’s. She was an inspiration, confidante, role model, and loved by many who knew her.
Vivian was preceded in death by her loving life companion, Jack Magel. She leaves behind two sons, Bernie Schneider (Janet) of Corona Del Mar, California, and Gary Schneider, of Laguna Woods, California; sisters, Gloria Matsie of Oldfield, Missouri, and Joanna Baldwin of Lockport, Illinois. She was the proud grandmother of triplets Matt (Aleid), Brad (Lark), and Heather; and Michael and Katherine.
She is also survived by five great-grandchildren; her special niece, Jacqueline Marie Horvath (Mike), who lovingly nicknamed her “Sarge” and was born on Vi’s birthday and loved like a daughter; nephew, David Wilson (Roni); other nephews and nieces; four stepchildren and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many dear and treasured friends - especially Teresa Hauck (Ron), who was by her side throughout this journey.
At Vivian’s request, no local services are planned. Plans are in process for a memorial bench located in Livermore, date and location to be determined. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.