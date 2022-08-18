Vladimir Sitkin

Vladimir Snitkin, a lead cello orchestra performer, has died peacefully in Livermore, California on August 6, 2022, at the age of 79.

Vladimir had many joys in his long life — his cello, his family, his friends and traveling the world. Classical music was the light that illuminated his life. He began playing cello at 13 and was admitted to the prestigious Odessa State Conservatory, graduating with honors at the top of his class. He had played cello throughout his childhood and young adult life, eventually moving up to the first seat in cello section in the Zaporojhia symphony orchestra. Vladimir founded chamber orchestra, dedicated to 17th and 18th century music. He also performed in a duet with his wife Tanya, whom he met while in Conservatory. After moving to the U.S. in 1995, Vladimir continued working as a musician at various orchestras in Ohio and Orlando, Florida. Some of his favorite composers included Bach, Brahms and Dvořák.