Vladimir Sitkin

Vladimir Snitkin, a lead cello orchestra performer, has died peacefully in Livermore, California on August 6, 2022, at the age of 79.
Vladimir had many joys in his long life — his cello, his family, his friends and traveling the world. Classical music was the light that illuminated his life. He began playing cello at 13 and was admitted to the prestigious Odessa State Conservatory, graduating with honors at the top of his class. He had played cello throughout his childhood and young adult life, eventually moving up to the first seat in cello section in the Zaporojhia symphony orchestra. Vladimir founded chamber orchestra, dedicated to 17th and 18th century music. He also performed in a duet with his wife Tanya, whom he met while in Conservatory. After moving to the U.S. in 1995, Vladimir continued working as a musician at various orchestras in Ohio and Orlando, Florida. Some of his favorite composers included Bach, Brahms and Dvořák.
Family was at the center of Vladimir’s life; more than anything, he loved spending time with his daughter Katya, his wife Tanya and his granddaughter Rita. He could do anything— draw, sign, play multiple sports, and he would always step in to lend a hand for home improvement projects. In his spare time, he would grow vegetables and go fishing, an activity that he loved since his childhood in Rostov-na-Donu, Russia.
Vladimir was curious about the world and became a passionate traveler. He had traveled throughout most of Europe, visited South and Central America and Canada. He was passionate about life, had a quiet, easy-going personality and was a wonderful listener. He believed that actions spoke louder than words to prove his love for music and his family and was always there to listen and lend a hand. His quiet, comforting company will be missed forever by his family.
Vladimir is survived by his wife of 54 years Tanya; his daughter Katya; his granddaughter Rita; son-in-law Dhruba; and his grandson-in-law Aras. He will forever be missed and always remembered by his family.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Snitkin family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.