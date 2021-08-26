Warren Lyal Straight passed away on Aug. 14, 2021, at the age of 93.
He was a beloved father, grandfather, husband, coach and pillar of the community. He was a Golden Gloves champion in the Navy and helped fight for the United States in the Korean War.
He was an active member of the First Church of Christ Scientist in Livermore. He loved coaching sports, umpiring softball, spending time with his family and helping people any way he could.
He is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton, California.