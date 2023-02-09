Husband, Father, and Friend to Many
Wayne was known as many things – nature lover, Mr. Positive, most organized man on earth and much more.
He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on Feb. 28, 1928 (a leap year) to Irma and Dayton Peoples. He would often joke that had he been born one day later, on Feb. 29, he would be much younger!
He had a very strong work ethic and earned money as an animal trapper selling furs in his teens and the assistant pro at the Dupont Country Club in his twenties. He was president of his high school senior class and a natural born leader. He served in the Army and went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Delaware. After graduation, he designed water heaters. He then realized that it would be more fun to sell than design, so he switched careers and went into selling commercial water heaters and air conditioners to distributors. He raised his family and lived in Fresno for over 30 years. In 1978 he started his own business, Wescon Sales, Inc. which sold water heaters in Canada and Hawaii. Over the years many of his customers became friends for life.
Wayne was a devoted husband. He was married to his wife Jayne Gilhams for 40 years and, after her death, to Sue Burke for 10 years until her death in 2007. Wayne and Jayne are survived by their three children, Craig and his wife Mary of Denver, Colorado, Wendy of San Rafael, California and Scott and his wife Caroline of Livermore, California as well as their granddaughters, Rachel, Heather and Jennifer and great-grandson, Dante.
Wayne will be remembered for his love of family and friends as well as his reputation for integrity, organization and humor. He enjoyed the outdoors and nature, and his family has fond memories of backpacking in the Sierras and fishing with him at his Huntington Lake cabin. He moved from Fresno to Los Osos in 1997 where he enjoyed the beautiful views, wonderful restaurants and opportunities for birdwatching. He spent the last year and a half in Livermore, California near Wendy and Scott. He was a wonderful man and will be missed.
A celebration of his life will be held in Morro Bay at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Friends of the Elephant Seal. elephantseal.org.
