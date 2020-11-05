Wayne Edward Harter was born Oct. 19, 1955, in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
He passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, at peace and surrounded by his immediate family.
Wayne was a no-nonsense son, husband, father, papa, and sibling. He lived life always planning the next day while enjoying the current day. A family Harley dealership led to a long career working for the Harley-Davidson Motor Company.
In the mid ‘90s, his good friend and co-worker, Dave, bought a dealership in San Jose, followed by two additional stores and a second partner, Phil. He enjoyed many years of good times riding, meeting new people, and motorcycle trips around the world. Wayne also loved Livermore wineries, breweries, and live music, but most of all meeting up with friends. Wayne had song lyrics for every situation.
He was always up for a party, especially family dance parties, usually ending with the B52’s “Love Shack.” Wayne loved all baseball and football, especially the Green Bay Packers. He so looked forward to Spring Training in Arizona.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Debbie; children, Jackie (Mike), Kimberly, and Ryan (Christina); doting grandchildren, Rylie and Raegan; his parents; his mother-in-law; and many siblings, cousins, and friends, including his extensive Harley family.