Wayne George Zellmer of Livermore, California passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, at the age of 95.
Wayne was born on the family farm in Lawton, Iowa to John and Ruth Zellmer. Wayne’s other siblings were Ernie and Bruce.
Drafted in 1945 into the US Army, Wayne was deployed to Berlin, Germany. Wayne worked in the PX, and it was there that he met his wife of 75 years, Ingrid.
After being discharged, Wayne attended the University of Iowa and earned his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
Wayne and Ingrid settled in China Lake, California where Wayne worked on many projects for the US Navy until his retirement. During this time, their son, Steve, was born.
Wayne enjoyed living in the High Desert for over 60 years and was very involved in his church. He enjoyed repairing and restoring clocks as a member of the local clock club.
In 2019, Wayne and Ingrid moved to Livermore, California to be near their son.
He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Services will be held at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore, California at 11 a.m., on March 5, 2022.