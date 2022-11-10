Willard Jay Springer, 83, a veteran and long-time resident of Livermore, California, passed peacefully on Oct. 16, 2022, after a long illness. A brilliant thinker and a tinkerer, he moved his family from his place of birth, Spokane, Washington, in 1969 to continue his 34-year profession as a research engineer at Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corp. He was granted a patent early in his career for helping invent a method of pretreating and electrocoating metal products.
He is survived by five children; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He also left behind many friends made while being an active member of Eagles, Odd Fellows and Toastmasters. He took great pride in any membership or leadership role he held, including the office of Grand Noble of the Livermore Odd Fellows Lodge in 1997. He was the life of the party, had an infectious laugh, deep blue eyes and loved helping people. He will be missed.