Bill was born and raised in Seattle to William Sr. and Emily Bigley.
He attended two years at Seattle University, where he played basketball, then graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Washington with a mechanical engineering degree. Bill worked for Boeing Aircraft Company for a short time, then spent 35 years with Chevron Oil Company helping to design new facilities. He married his high school sweetheart, Carole Beckstrom, and together they raised five children and a grandson.
Bill was enthusiastically involved in so many groups and activities while raising the kids and in his retirement, including Chevron basketball league, various churches, Indian Guides and Princesses, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Booster Clubs, a local farm, and Golden State Model Railroad Museum. His retirement also included extensive travel reaching six continents, by train whenever possible.
Bill and Carole recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Sam Andrew. He is survived by his sons, Peter Bigley (Genny), Jon Bigley (Pam), Tom Bigley, and daughter Jill Dykes (Rick), as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or Alzheimer’s Foundation. Plans for a memorial service are pending. Please contact the family if you would like information when it is finalized.