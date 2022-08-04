OBIT - William Adams.jpg

William “Bill” Adams, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on July 9, 2022, at the age of 67. Bill was born to William and Dena Adams on Nov. 11, 1954, in Valdosta, Georgia. After living in the northeast United States and England due to his father’s military career, Bill and his parents eventually settled in Oceanside, California, where Bill attended Oceanside High School, playing in the OHS marching band jazz band and orchestra, and graduated in 1973.

In November 1974, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Lyn Brinkley; together they had one daughter. Bill began his 14-year career with Safeway Stores in 1974, starting as a courtesy clerk and eventually working a number of years as produce manager.