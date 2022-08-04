William “Bill” Adams, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on July 9, 2022, at the age of 67. Bill was born to William and Dena Adams on Nov. 11, 1954, in Valdosta, Georgia. After living in the northeast United States and England due to his father’s military career, Bill and his parents eventually settled in Oceanside, California, where Bill attended Oceanside High School, playing in the OHS marching band jazz band and orchestra, and graduated in 1973.
In November 1974, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Lyn Brinkley; together they had one daughter. Bill began his 14-year career with Safeway Stores in 1974, starting as a courtesy clerk and eventually working a number of years as produce manager.
Bill and his family moved to Tracy, California in 1988. In 1989, he began his 20-year career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Dublin, California, where he was a Lieutenant, served on the Disturbance Control team and taught new officer training and self-defense.
In 2000, Bill and Lyn moved to Livermore, California, and he retired in 2009. Bill’s favorite lifelong hobby was fishing. He also enjoyed motorcycle rides on his Honda 1300RVTX, singing and playing trumpet with the choir at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and spending time with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lyn; his daughter Rachel (Wayne); and his grandchildren William, Madalyn, Gina, Genevieve and Michael. He is also survived by his cousin, Vicki.
A funeral Mass will be held for Bill on Aug. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Livermore. A rosary will be prayed beforehand at 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held immediately after the Mass at the church hall. A private final committal in the columbarium at Saint Michael Cemetery will be held at a later date.