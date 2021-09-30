William (Bill) Clark O’Neal was a resident of Livermore, California for 60 years. He passed away on Sept. 25, 2021. He is survived by his brother, Ted Daniels; two daughters; Kathleen Cothern and Victoria Beatty; their husbands, Jeff Cothern and Sean Beatty; and two grandsons, Christopher and Eric Beatty.
Bill O’Neal was born on May, 16, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to Doris and Shelly O’Neal. After high school, Bill joined the United States Army in 1946. After four years in the service, he began his college career at Colorado A&M earning a degree in mechanical engineering. After college, Bill met the love of his life Mary Giori. After only a few months of courtship, the two were married and remained together for 62 years until Mary’s death in 2019.
Bill’s jobs took the newlyweds around the country, from New York to Indiana, and then California where Bill accepted a position as a mechanical engineer at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (the “lab”) in 1962. There they bought a home where he lived for the rest of his life. Bill worked at the lab for 2 5years. As a retiree, he continued working on projects for the lab for several years.
As much as Bill enjoyed the many projects that he worked on during his time at the lab, he enjoyed his time with his wife and family even more. In the early years of their marriage, Mary and Bill enjoyed everything from hiking, camping and scuba diving, to sailing, painting and music. Bill was a man who truly loved the outdoors. His love for camping and hiking took the couple everywhere from California to Mexico to Canada. Yachting and sailboat races took him everywhere from the East Coast to Southern California to the San Francisco Bay. His love and respect for the outdoors was a passion he shared with his family. Family vacations included many lakeside camping trips with Mary and their daughters, Kathy and Vickie. Other vacations included trips to New York, Massachusetts and Hawaii.
Bill also maintained a life-long love of music, which included several bands throughout the years. Whether it was playing guitar in his rock band “The Eclectics” or playing banjo in the “Valley Banjo Band” and “Wineland Banjo Band.” His love for playing the banjo continued throughout his entire life.
He was also very much involved with community. He spent many years as a board member of the Livermore Heritage Guild. He took great interest in preserving the history of Livermore. He worked tirelessly to preserve the Livermore Adobe Site and its archeological artifacts, as well as other historic Livermore buildings and sites. His love for archeology took him on many local archeological digs searching for relics from the past to preserve for future generations.
Bill was not only a devoted husband for 62 years, but an amazing father and grandfather. He shared his passions with his family and always let them know how much he cherished their presence in his life. He was an amazing example to his daughters and grandsons as to what it means to share your life with someone and always let them know how much they mean to you.
Bill died peacefully surrounded by his family. We will miss him with every passing day. ill was predeceased by his parents, brother Don O’Neal and wife Mary O’Neal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the O’Neal family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.