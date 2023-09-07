William (Bill) Goodman passed away on May 26, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born to James and Dorothy Goodman in Tekamah, Nebraska on Aug. 2, 1934.
Bill graduated from Tekamah High School in 1952 and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for two years majoring in engineering. He joined the Navy in 1954 to become a pilot, passed all the tests but his eyesight kept him from achieving pilot status. He was also in the Air National Guard for two years. He worked at the Lawrence Livermore Lab in mechanical engineering for 30 years and retired in 1999.
Bill was very active in sports in Livermore, he coached CYO basketball for St. Michaels and baseball for Little League Minor, Majors and Big League where they won the District Championship. He also did two half-court shots on separate nights at the Livermore High School gym, making money for the Boosters Club.
Soon after joining Lawrence Livermore Lab in 1963, Bill joined a Lob (Left on Base) softball team at the lab; there were ten men’s Lob teams in the league. He soon entered the LOB player/manager ranks and grew the program to 55 men’s and coed teams and over a thousand participants serving as the chairman of the LLLRA Lob ball leagues since 1972 and the LLLRA Lob Advisory Committee since its inception in 1984. Bill received a volunteer award from the associate director and president of LLLRA board of directors in 1990 along with a proclamation acknowledging his unofficial title as ‘The Father of LLLRA Lob Ball.’
Bill is survived by his wife, Judy of 64 years and their four children: Susan Goodman (Alan), Jamie Schlieper, Kent Goodman (Carley) and Kimberly Head (Brad).
He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Devon Schlieper, Lexi Schlieper, Samantha Goodman, Michael Goodman, Scott Goodman and Kassidy Head.
He was proceeded in death by his sister, Shirley Cutler (Jack).
Bill adored his family and lifelong friends and he and his wife were blessed to still belong to the same card party group from Livermore for over fifty years.