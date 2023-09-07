OBIT -William Goodman.jpg

William (Bill) Goodman passed away on May 26, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born to James and Dorothy Goodman in Tekamah, Nebraska on Aug. 2, 1934.

Bill graduated from Tekamah High School in 1952 and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for two years majoring in engineering. He joined the Navy in 1954 to become a pilot, passed all the tests but his eyesight kept him from achieving pilot status. He was also in the Air National Guard for two years. He worked at the Lawrence Livermore Lab in mechanical engineering for 30 years and retired in 1999.