Bill Wiser passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Born in Glasgow, Montana, Bill spent his childhood years in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bill married his high school sweetheart Pamala Gay Merrill and attended Utah State. After graduating with a bachelor of science degree in accounting, Bill and Gay moved to California to raise a family, eventually settling in Livermore, California in the summer of 1976.
Work for Bill began early in life: he was only 10 when his father died. To help the family, Bill held many odd jobs in his youth. His favorite by far was working as a bus boy with his mom "Tot," a cook at the Pancake House in Idaho Falls. Hard work and the love of his mom and sister Sherry laid the foundation that would help make Bill successful in many facets of his life. Bill was a commodities broker for over 30 years, eventually becoming a partner and vice president at McKeany-Flavell. Over the years the people at McKeany-Flavell became a second family.
Bill had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family, cooking and enjoying the outdoors. Bill was happiest amongst the trees. He loved the mountains of California, Idaho and Montana.
Most of all Bill was kind and thoughtful, admired for his positivity and dedication to his family and work.
Bill is preceded in death by his father Shelby Wiser and mother Lillian Eleanor Wiser. Bill is survived by wife Pamala Gay Wiser; sister Sherry Schmitt and nephew Eric Schmitt; son Lance Wiser, (Anne); daughter Tracy Donlin, (Basil); three wonderful grandchildren; Kate Wiser, Joe Wiser and Edward Donlin.
Bill's family is holding an open house at 1739 College Ave. in Livermore, July 17, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Please stop by and share your memories and stories of Bill.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Bill Wiser’s name through Bill’s Michael J. Fox Foundation tribute page: https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=2009&np=true
Callaghan Mortuary is serving the Wiser family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.