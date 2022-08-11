Born in Livermore on Sept. 3, 1969, at Livermore Valley Care Hospital, Bill grew up participating in local sports such as soccer and Little League Baseball. He excelled at backpacking during Sierra Summer Camp during high school years. In the summer, he proudly wore his Oakland A’s hat, which his favorite pitcher Dave Stewart autographed for him. A member of the Raider Nation, he and his friend Tom cooked up gourmet dishes to share with friends at tailgate parties before games at the Coliseum.
He spent 23 years as a member of the United Brothers of Carpenters & Joiners of America. He worked for the local union constructing commercial buildings in the Northern California counties. He took all the advanced level classes in safety and training and was a certified rigger and signaler. He also held a California General Contractors License. He is survived by his parents: Robert and Mary June Marcipan;