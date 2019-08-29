On Saturday August 24, William “Billy” Adams got to meet Jesus face to face. After a long illness, he was rewarded with the gift of an eternity in which he is pain free and his body is perfectly whole. Now his “mission,” to introduce people to a life with a peace that comes from knowing Jesus, can continue from beyond this earth. Billy loved lots of things: cars, cards, coffee, and especially conversation, but he loved his Lord and his family the most.
Billy was born on September 11, 1970, to Karen and Len Adams in Concord, Calif. He was the little brother of Tina and Kim Adams, the uncle of Veronica Nims, and uncle/dad/guardian of Sonya Gonzales. His nieces were the source of his greatest joy. Each one of his immediate family also considered him a best friend.
Billy grew up in Livermore with “the south side sandwiches” on El Padro Drive. He went to Smith Elementary School, Mendenhall Middle School, Granada High School, and graduated from Vineyard High School.
His work revolved around the things that he loved: cars (he built them, worked on them and drove them), cards (he was a dealer in Lake Tahoe and a professional poker player in Las Vegas), and coffee (working at a roaster and owning a coffee business with a dear friend).
Billy was very proud to be a founding board member of Community Health and Education Foundation (CHEF), a non-profit organization with a mission to address the needs and interests of our community.
Despite almost a decade on dialysis and other severe medical issues, Billy still maintained an incredible sense of humor and connection with people. Everyone loved talking to Billy – from the doctors to the nurses, to the dialysis techs, to the receptionists, each considered him more than a patient, rather a friend.
Billy fiercely loved his friends. Many of his friends from childhood became his brothers and remained a part of his life up until the day he left this earth. He became a mentor to some amazing young men whom he loved dearly. He made friends everywhere he went.
Over the past two years he met his best friend, Jesus, and desired more than anything to introduce everyone he met, and especially those whom he loved, to Him. His faith life led him to develop a strong church family at both Cornerstone Fellowship and Vineyard Christian Fellowship. He ministered to people from all walks of life any chance he got, and had a special place in his heart for those whom others might find difficult to love. He enjoyed community service at the homeless refuge, dressing up as Santa and delivering gifts to the less fortunate, visiting shut-ins, and even sharing a meal (or a coffee) with anyone who was hungry. But Billy didn’t just feed people food, he fed their souls.
It’s hard to imagine life on Earth without Billy, but he would encourage those who miss him to look up and live by the scripture passage Joshua chapter 1 verse 9; he certainly did.
A celebration of life will be held at Cornerstone Fellowship in Livermore on September 8, at 2 p.m. Per Billy’s wishes to keep things simple, there will be a time of fellowship after the service where friends and family are encouraged to bring stories and, if they would like, dessert to share. Of course, there will be coffee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHEFgivingcommunity.org/feedourhungry to help fulfill Billy’s dream of establishing a mobile soup kitchen in the Tri-Valley. He envisioned providing hot soup, a sandwich and dignity to anyone who was hungry.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Adams family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.