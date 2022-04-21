William Charles Turner

William (Bill) Charles Turner died on April 10, 2022, at the age of 79 in hospice care at the home of his eldest son Luke Turner and his granddaughters, Carmen and Alma.
Bill graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Washington in 1960. He attended Stanford University and graduated in 1965 with a BS in physics. He received a PhD in physics from Yale in 1973. After completing his PhD, Bill worked at SRI Energy Lab for a year and then embarked on a 30-year career at Department of Energy National Laboratories; Lawrence Livermore National laboratory (LLNL), 17 years (1974 - 1991), Superconducting Super Collider Laboratory (SSCL) 3 years (1991 – 1994), and Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory (LBNL), 10 years 1994 – 2004. He retired in 2004. At the DOE (Department of Energy) laboratories Bill worked in the fields of high-energy physics, accelerator physics and magnetic confinement fusion plasma physics. On the basis of his work in these fields he was elected Fellow of the American Physical Society (APS) and Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). He was as senior scientist at SSCL and LBNL. Bill felt privileged to have received his education and to have worked in challenging and interesting areas of science. The work in all three of the above-mentioned areas is internationally collaborative, and Bill felt grateful for the many friendships he made with scientists from Europe, Asia, Russia, and a few, but not enough, from Africa and South America. These friendships transcend the cultural boundaries that one sees in today’s tribal political climate. Bill was a fan of globalization. Bill was hopeful that the international cooperation seen in science, and indeed in the instance of climate change science, will transfer to the political and technology sectors in ways that will end global conflict and limit carbon in the atmosphere and the ensuing greenhouse effect. Bill would argue that it is much more important that humankind learn to live peacefully and to be good stewards of the Earth than it is to colonize the Moon or Mars. After all, he would say, we have evolved as earthlings and are ill-suited for survival elsewhere without tremendous expense.
While at Stanford Bill met Ellen Carlton, class of 1966. They were married in 1967 and had two sons (Luke born in 1971 and Ben born in 1975). After 22 years the marriage ended in divorce, but Ellen and Bill stayed in touch over the years, particularly in the raising of their sons. Bill enjoyed running, hiking, bicycling and swimming. During the 17 years that he worked at LLNL he could frequently be seen in the middle of the pack of noontime runners circling the perimeter of the laboratory. In the late 1980s an Achilles heel injury compelled him to take up swimming as his main exercise. He met his lifetime partner Tania Selden in the swimming pool at the Livermore Valley Tennis Club (LVTC). Among shared activities that Bill and Tania enjoyed are 30+ years of visiting national, state and local parks.
When Bill arrived at LBNL in 1994 he joined what is now named the Cal Masters (CALM) program at University of California, Berkeley as a fitness swimmer. At the time of his retirement from swimming in 2019, Bill had been a member of CALM for 25+ years and was the oldest male member of CALM. Interval times had slowed over the years, but it still felt good to swim a workout. Other activities that Bill enjoyed were playing the tenor saxophone, taking music theory and jazz ensemble classes at Laney College, the companionship of two Scottish terriers, photography, motorcycling, skiing and gardening.
In 2016 Bill had his yard re-landscaped with mostly native drought tolerant plants. Sitting and watching birds in a water feature or entertaining friends and relatives in the backyard became a joy. To attempt to keep up with world events Bill regularly watched the “PBS News Hour,” listened to the NPR program “Forum” hosted by Michael Krasny, subscribed to the “New Yorker Magazine,” and the premier science magazine “Nature and Science,” and listened to his friends and relatives.
Bill’s first job was paperboy for the “Seattle Times.” In a kind of echo from the past, late in life he became a paperboy once again. This time he volunteered to deliver the monthly “Rockridge News” to 60 households in the Rockridge Community of Oakland, California. In 2020 Bill sold his home in Oakland and joined his life partner Tania Selden in the Brookdale Chanate Assisted Living Community in Santa Rosa.
Bill was predeceased by his parents. Bill is survived by his life partner Tania Selden, sister Katherine, brother Dick, ex-wife Ellen, sons Luke and Ben, and lovely identical twin granddaughters Carmen and Alma.