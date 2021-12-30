William “Bill” Contento passed away Dec.13, 2021 quietly in his sleep. Bill was born in Cortland, New York and grew up in Homer, New York. He often said he had the All-American childhood building snow forts, playing in the river and three-story tree houses. Even though he was offered a New York State Regents scholarship he opted to be more adventuresome and joined the Navy. There he discovered computers! At 18 he had to configure and install the first computer on his ship. The captain wrote his parents that they were the only ship that passed its trials at 100% on first try. His career path was set. Bill’s job brought us to Livermore where he worked for Cray Research, during the 80’s supercomputing era. He was proud to be on the cutting edge of computing.
Bill retired in 2012. Bill’s obsession besides his family, was science fiction, a collector, an author and authority on anthologies and source material. Using his cataloging mind, his home computer and working with other collaborators who shared his passion Bill authored and coauthored at least 14 titles. Some of his reference works were more than 500 pages. Eventually he was able to put them on CDs. His indexes are linked by the Library of Congress, The British Library, MIT’s library to name a few. Google his name to see a list of all his labors of love.
Bill was a family man. We celebrated our 50th anniversary this summer low-key because of COVID. He was a great dad to Katie and Tess, he did the best French braids, mission building projects and tickle monster games. He was so proud of his smart successful girls. Katie and Ryan Sibbald of Haymarket, Virginia. Grandchildren; Lexi and Maddie; Tess (Theresa) and Mark Van Buskirk of Livermore; Ava V. and Mason V.
Bill and I had a good life together, no regrets. We are not planning a service per Bill’s wish, He is no longer in pain, and he got to pass at home, and I know he’s at peace. Hug your loved ones, Eileen Contento. He was truly a contented man.