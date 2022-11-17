OBIT - William Harvey McLean.png

William (Bill) Harvey McLean, age 67, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bill was born in Redwood City, California to parents Donald and Josephine McLean. He attended Sequoia High School where he enjoyed wrestling, playing basketball and was voted “most friendly.” He graduated from Sequoia High School in 1973 and San Jose State University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration.