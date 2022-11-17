William (Bill) Harvey McLean, age 67, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bill was born in Redwood City, California to parents Donald and Josephine McLean. He attended Sequoia High School where he enjoyed wrestling, playing basketball and was voted “most friendly.” He graduated from Sequoia High School in 1973 and San Jose State University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration.
Beginning in 1994 he became a lifelong resident of Pleasanton and Livermore. He is survived by his children, Michael, Matthew and Rachel and six grandchildren, Kyle, Savannah, Olivia, Hunter, Anthony and Jordan. He is also survived by his brothers Donald McLean and James Eide. He is preceded in death by his brother Robin McLean.
Over the years Bill enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams and was an avid fan of the SF 49ers, SF Giants and Golden State Warriors. He enjoyed attending many games with his family throughout the years. After retiring from Lockheed Martin, he became a co-owner of Cravings Pizza Company in Livermore with his son Matthew and enjoyed working there every day in the five years that followed the opening in 2015. In addition to spending time with his family, Bill enjoyed gardening and landscaping. He was very proud of achieving his hike to the top of Half Dome in Yosemite Valley. Bill could always be counted on to help family and friends whenever needed. We will miss his sense of humor, playful spirit and sentimental heart. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, loving father, grandfather and caring friend who made us laugh often and will be missed every day. A celebration of life will be held in the East Bay Area with details to be announced.