William Leonard Plant died peacefully of natural causes at his home on the morning of Feb. 18, 2022. He was 99 years old.
William (Bill) was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was born in England on July 29, 1922, to Leonard and May Plant. He was born in London, England. He was the oldest of three boys. As a teenager in London, he survived the bombings during the London Blitz. After the war he moved to Toronto, Canada in 1948 where he met his wife Beth (Margaret Kitchen Plant) and they married in 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona. They moved to Hollister, California in 1962. They eventually settled in Pleasanton where they remained until his passing.
Bill enjoyed a long career in the electronics industry. He was a proud member of the Masons (the main principles of Freemasonry being tolerance, respect and kindness toward others). He enjoyed the music of the 50’s and 60’s, including Bing Crosby, and he had a great singing voice. In his later years, Bill enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of over 61 years Beth Plant, his son Les and wife Carole of England, son Leonard and wife Amy of Livermore, daughter Lori and husband Michael Rudd of Manteca; grandchildren David and Jenni Plant of England, Amanda and Lindsay Plant of Livermore, Zachary Rudd and wife Katherine of Fremont and Kaylyn Rudd of Manteca, as well as great-grandchildren Joshua Plant and Jordan Plant and Kera Plant. Bill also known as “Grandad” and “Pops” enjoyed many good trips to Pismo Beach, Disneyland and to Canada and England with the last trip in April of 2019 to celebrate the wedding of his grandson Zachary. He was fortunate to be able to see his youngest grandchildren grow to adulthood. As he was fond of saying “smile – it may never happen to you!” He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by family and friends. We will cherish many fond memories of time spent together.