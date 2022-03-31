William “Bill” R. Billowitch, 102, formerly of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the home of his son, William D. and daughter-in-law MaryJane(Klase) with whom he resided for the last 10 years.
He was born on April 17, 1919, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Frank and Mary (Haffner) Billowitch. He was also the husband of the late Anna M. (Pudleiner) Billowitch, having been married for almost 65 years before her passing in January 2011. Bill was a twin and one of ten children.
He was an Army veteran, serving as a medic during World War ll. He was formerly employed by Fuller Co. in Allentown, until his retirement. Prior to moving to California, he was also a dedicated member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Whitehall, Pennsylvania for many years. Bill loved spending time with his family, sitting on the porch soaking up the sunshine, and watching the birds and squirrels. He was known for his love of puzzles, and still enjoyed them up until the last month of his life. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by four brothers: Frank, Joseph, Otto and his twin John; and five sisters: Mary, Anna, Helen, Margaret and Esther.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family including his son, William D. (MaryJane) of Livermore, California; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Services were held on Saturday March 26, 2022, in Pennsylvania.