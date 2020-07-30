William Thomas Hobson was born January 26, 1956, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Robert Louis Hobson and Elizabeth Anne Maxwell Hobson. He died suddenly at age 64 on July 17, 2020, at his home in Livermore, California.
Bill grew up in Tulsa and enjoyed many summer months throughout his life in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Master’s Degree in mechanical engineering in 1981, immediately starting his career at Sandia National Laboratory and continuing until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed the intricate design work and solving any type of problem with like-minded colleagues.
He was pleased to be on a Sandia Golf Team that won a championship. Bill was also a longtime member of Cedar Grove Community Church in Livermore, sharing his faith through greeting and teaching Sunday school. He had many interests and talents including playing guitar, hiking, golfing, gardening, astronomy, photography, cooking, and making people laugh. He especially enjoyed coaching his children’s Little League baseball and soccer teams. He was known for his bubblegum baseball and rainy-day drills inside the house.
Bill’s family, and more recently his grandchildren, were the joy of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beverly Anne Frierson Hobson; his two children, Erin Louise Hobson Alexander (Ryan) and Robert Wallace Hobson (Taylor); his four grandchildren, Emma, Kenny, Evie and Felicity; his sisters, Barbara Montalbano of Tulsa, Caroline Bessey of Medford, Oregon, and Linda Underwood of Gardner, Kansas; and brother, Henry Hobson of Bend, Oregon, and numerous much-loved nieces, nephews and friends.
A small, private outdoor memorial service was planned.