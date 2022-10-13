William “Twister” Silva

Billy (aka Twister) passed away from complications of throat cancer. He lived in Livermore most of his life, frequently on the streets. He leaves behind his mother Christine Briggs; his brother David; his sister, Sarah; aunts; cousins and a son named Rocker. He was known as a good friend and beloved pet parent to little Man, his terrier puppy, who has been adopted by family members. We appreciate all the support of this community for our boy Bill.
- By Nathan Canilao
-
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
