Wilma Jean Matuska

After struggling with a progressive nerve condition, Wilma was delivered into God’s hands on Aug. 14, 2020.
Wilma was born to Bernard and Anna Chapek in Wahoo, Nebraska, on Sept. 8, 1940. She and her three older sisters and a younger brother (Mary Ann, Bernadine, Martha and Ernest) were raised on a farm in Wahoo. She graduated from Wahoo High School and attended St. Mary’s College in Omaha for two years.
She was working as a secretary at Catholic Charities in Omaha when she met and married her husband of 58 years, Roger Matuska.
Wilma and Roger moved to Livermore in 1962, where they raised a family of five children. She was a devout parishioner of St. Michael Catholic Church, where she worked as office manager for almost 20 years.
Survivors include her husband, Roger; daughter, Jean; four sons, Steven, Michael (Sue), Matthew, and Anthony (Elizabeth); four granddaughters, Kathryn, Emily, Marni and Danika; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her younger brother, Ernest Chapek.
Wilma loved family gatherings, celebrations, the theater, travel, and going to visit the ocean. She liked playing games and doing puzzles of all kinds, especially crossword puzzles. Wilma spent years and found much happiness compiling a comprehensive family genealogy. She also enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends, her exercise classes, and numerous activities with the Golden Friends.
Wilma was a kind, outgoing, and generous woman who counted many as friends. She will be missed by all those who loved her.
There will be an outdoor vigil with rosary at 10 a.m., followed by a mass and burial at noon, at St. Michael Cemetery in Livermore, on Monday Aug. 31.
The family hopes to have a celebration of life for Wilma at a later date, when Covid restrictions allow group
gatherings.