Wilma “Joyce” Ysit passed away on May 18, 2020, surrounded by loving family in her Sunol home. Born in Oakland, California, her parents, Julius and Sylvia Davis, moved to Sunol when she was a year old, making her the longest living resident of Sunol at the time of her death. Joyce enjoyed the country life with her sisters Norma Adams, Wanda Jessup, and Sandy Caldeira, all of whom preceded her in death.
Joyce attended Amador High School in Pleasanton. She met the love of her life, Apolinario “Ario” Ysit, at the Niles Movie Theater when they were teenagers. They were married in 1957. Children soon followed, and the family moved into their Kilkare Road home in 1960.
In her early years, she was active in the Little Brown Church of Sunol. As an adult, she and Ario volunteered at community events such as the Great Sunol Chili Cook-off and Bed Races, Grandmothers of the Most Beautiful Babies Club, and the Sunol Business Guild. During the 1980s, Joyce and a friend started Country Stained Glass, and their artwork can be seen throughout the Bay Area. In more recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her family, making crafts, completing word search puzzles and playing Liverpool Rummy.
Joyce is survived by Ario, her husband of 63 years; a daughter, Victoria Christian; a son, Jeffrey Ysit; a granddaughter, Jessica Christian; two grandsons, Jeffrey Ysit Jr. and Maxwell Ysit; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.