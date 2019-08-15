Yaneli "Neli" Morales

Yaneli Morales, 26, passed away on August 4th in Livermore. She is survived by her two brothers Salvador and Tavito Morales, her sister Yesica Morales, and loving parents Octavio and Norma Morales.
She was a beautiful young woman who was loved by everyone. She always lived by "Let your smile change the world, don't let the world change your smile." Always smiling, always laughing.
Her services will be held on August 14 and 15. On August 14, Rosary and Viewing will take place at 5 p.m. On August 15, Mass and Burial will take place at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael Church followed by Burial at Saint Michael Cemetery.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Morales family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.