On Nov. 21, 2022, Jane Sugaoka quietly passed away from natural causes in Danville, California.

Jane was born Nov. 18, 1924, in Watsonville, California, the third of seven children to Naka and Tanizuchi Higaki. She was raised in Ikachi, Yanai Shi, Yamaguchi Ken, Japan from 1931 through 1949, finishing high school in Japan.