On Nov. 21, 2022, Jane Sugaoka quietly passed away from natural causes in Danville, California.
Jane was born Nov. 18, 1924, in Watsonville, California, the third of seven children to Naka and Tanizuchi Higaki. She was raised in Ikachi, Yanai Shi, Yamaguchi Ken, Japan from 1931 through 1949, finishing high school in Japan.
Jane returned to San Jose and married Masumu “Roy” Sugaoka. They moved to Sunol, where they became strawberry farmers until Roy passed away on July 4, 1965. In the following years, she focused on raising her children and house-cleaning work.
She was an avid piano player and loved going to the opera and symphony. Some of you might have seen her taking her many walks throughout Sunol.
She is survived by her brother, Tadashi Higaki; her four children, Kei Sugaoka (and wife, Show), Arthur Sugaoka, Jeannie Sugaoka and Alex Sugaoka; granddaughter, Danae Sugaoka; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service is scheduled in January.