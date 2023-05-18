Yevgeni Philipovitch passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on April 1, 2023, at the age of 85. Yev, as he was affectionately known by friends and loved ones, was born in Bandargaz, Iran. He grew up on a family farm and learned the value of hard work at an early age. Coming to the United States as a foreign student to study at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Yev knew very little English and had little money. He was married in 1964 to Dorothy (Sachs) and graduated from Cal Poly in 1966 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He became a licensed Professional Agricultural and Civil Engineer in California, Idaho and Nevada. Employed by Johns Mansville as an engineer out of college, Yev and his family initially resided in Stockton, and later lived in Modesto as he went to work for Stanislaus County. In 1984 the family moved to Pleasanton, where Yev worked and owned various civil engineering firms. Yev worked as a civil engineer for over 50 years in the design and management of all types of infrastructure projects. Later in life and continuing until close to his death, he worked for AECOM. Through hard work and professional success, he was able to achieve the American Dream.
Yev was a lover of life, he traveled the world and made friends everywhere he went. Those friendships continued throughout his life. He was involved in the Pleasanton Sister City Program with Tulancingo, Mexico, and devoted much time to public service as a life-long Rotarian. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping and coaching his kid’s soccer teams. Every summer the family would go to Cal Camp for UC Berkeley Alumni, where Yev enjoyed fishing and hiking around Pinecrest Lake. He was a life-long soccer fan and started an adult soccer league in Modesto. He spoke several languages, was interested in all cultures and was liked by all who met him. Yev embraced becoming a naturalized US citizen and also remained very proud of his rich cultural heritage. He enjoyed family gatherings and was the head chef, cooking traditional dishes of shish kebabs and rice.